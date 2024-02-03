GBP/JPY Weekly Outlook

GBP/JPY’s pull back from 188.90 extended to 185.21 last week but recovered since then. Initial bias remains neutral this week first. Firm break of 187.60 will turn bias to the upside for 188.90. Break there will confirm resumption of larger up trend. Meanwhile, below 185.21 will turn bias to the downside and extend the correction from 188.90.

In the bigger picture, up trend from 123.94 (2020 low) in in progress. Medium term outlook will stay bullish as long as 178.32 support holds. Next target is 195.86 long term resistance (2015 high).

In the longer term picture, rise from 122.75 (2016 low) in still in progress despite loss of upside momentum as seen in W MACD. Further rise will remain in favor, as long as 172.11 support holds, to retest 195.86 (2015 high).