GBP/JPY Weekly Outlook

GBP/JPY’s up trend resumed and edged higher to 190.05 last week, but then retreated. Initial bias remains neutral this week for more consolidations. Further rally is expected with 187.83 minor support intact. Break of 190.05 will target 61.8% projection of 178.71 to 188.90 from 185.21 at 191.50. However, break of 187.83 will turn bias to the downside for deeper correction back to 185.21 support instead.

In the bigger picture, up trend from 123.94 (2020 low) in in progress. Medium term outlook will stay bullish as long as 178.32 support holds. Next target is 195.86 long term resistance (2015 high).

In the longer term picture, rise from 122.75 (2016 low) is seen as the third leg of the pattern from 116.83 (2011 low). Further rally will remain in favor as long as 172.11 resistance turned support holds. Break of 195.86 (2015 high) is possible. But strong resistance could be seen from 61.8% retracement of 251.09 (2007 high) to 116.83 at 199.80 to limit upside.