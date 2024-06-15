GBP/JPY Weekly Outlook

GBP/JPY’s up trend resumed last week and edged higher to 201.59, but retreated notably since then. Initial bias is turned neutral this week first. Further rally is expected as long as 197.18 support holds. However, considering bearish divergence condition in 4 H MACD, firm break of 197.18 will confirm short term topping, and turn bias back to the downside for 191.34 support instead.

In the bigger picture, as long as 188.63 resistance turned support holds, long term up trend is expected to continue. Next target is 100% projection of 155.33 to 188.63 from 178.32 at 211.62.

In the longer term picture, rise from 122.75 (2016 low) is seen as the third leg of the pattern from 116.83 (2011 low). Focus is now on 61.8% retracement of 251.09 (2007 high) to 116.83 at 199.80. Decisive break there would pave the way back to 251.09 in the long term.