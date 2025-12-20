GBP/JPY Weekly Outlook

GBP/JPY’s up trend continued last week and there is no sign of topping yet. Initial bias stays on the upside this week for 61.8% projection of 184.35 to 205.30 from 199.04 at 211.98. Firm break there will target 100% projection at 219.99 next. Outlook will stay bullish as long as 206.74 support holds, in case of retreat.

In the bigger picture, up trend from 123.94 (2020 low) is in progress. Next target is 61.8% projection of 148.93 to 208.09 from 184.35 at 220.90. On the downside, break of 199.04 support is needed to indicate medium term topping. Otherwise, outlook will stay bullish even in case of deep pullback.

In the long term picture, up trend from 116.83 (2011 low) is resuming. Next target is 251.09 (2007 high). This will remain the favored case as long as 55 M EMA (now at 181.84) holds.