GBP/JPY Weekly Outlook

GBP/JPY failed to break through 214.83 decisively last week and retreated back into established range. Current development suggests that price actions from 214.83 are merely a near term consolidation pattern. In case of another fall, downside should be contained by 38.2% retracement of 197.47 to 214.83 at 208.19 to bring rebound. Meanwhile, firm break of 214.83/98 will extend larger up trend to 220.90 projection level next.

In the bigger picture, up trend from 123.94 (2020 low) is in progress. Next target is 61.8% projection of 148.93 (2022 low) to 208.09 (2024 high) from 184.35 at 220.90. On the downside, break of 205.30 resistance turned support is needed to indicate medium term topping. Otherwise, outlook will stay bullish even in case of deep pullback.

In the long term picture, up trend from 116.83 (2011 low) is in progress. Next target is 251.09 (2007 high). This will remain the favored case as long as 55 M EMA (now at 184.02) holds.