GBP/USD’s rise from 1.1409 resumed last week and hit as high as 1.2731. Initial bias remains on the upside this week. Next target is 61.8% projection of 1.1409 to 1.2647 from 1.2065 at 1.2830 next. Sustained break there will target 100% projection at 1.3303. On the downside, below 1.2500 minor support will turn intraday bias neutral first.

In the bigger picture, while the rebound from 1.1409 is strong, there is not enough evidence trend reversal yet. Down trend from 2.1161 (2007 high) should still resume sooner or later. However, decisive break of 1.3514 should at least confirm medium term bottoming and turn outlook bullish for 1.4376 resistance first.

- advertisement - <a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

In the longer term picture, long term outlook remains clearly bearish, as it’s held well below long term falling trend line that started back at 2116 (2007 high). Prior rejections by 55 month EMA also affirmed bearishness. Further fall is expected as long as 1.3514 resistance holds.