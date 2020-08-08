GBP/.USD edged higher to 1.3185 last week but quickly retreated. Initial bias is neutral first. Further rise could still be seen as long as 1.2982 support holds. Break of 1.3815 will target 100% projection of 1.1409 to 1.2647 from 1.2065 at 1.3303. However, break of 1.2982 support should confirm short term topping. Intraday bias will be turned back to the downside for 1.2813 resistance turned support.

In the bigger picture, while the rebound from 1.1409 is strong, there is not enough evidence for trend reversal yet. Down trend from 2.1161 (2007 high) should still resume sooner or later. However, decisive break of 1.3514 should at least confirm medium term bottoming and turn outlook bullish for 1.4376 resistance first.

In the longer term picture, long term outlook remains clearly bearish, as it’s held well below long term falling trend line that started back at 2116 (2007 high). Prior rejections by 55 month EMA also affirmed bearishness. Further fall is expected as long as 1.3514 resistance holds.