GBP/USD’s rebound from 1.2675 resumed last week and hit as high as 1.3313, but retreat from there. Initial bias is neutral this week first. Another rise is mildly in favor and break of 1.3313 will target a test on 1.3482 high. However, sustained break of 1.3106 will argue that the rebound from 1.2675 has completed. Intraday bias will be turned back to the downside for 1.2853 support.

In the bigger picture, focus stays on 1.3514 key resistance. Decisive break there should also come with sustained trading above 55 month EMA (now at 1.3304). That should confirm medium term bottoming at 1.1409. Outlook will be turned bullish for 1.4376 resistance and above. Nevertheless, rejection by 1.3514 will maintain medium term bearishness for another lower below 1.1409 at a later stage.

In the longer term picture, GBP/USD is staying below decade long trend line from 2.1161 (2007 high). It also struggles to sustain above 55 month EMA (now at 1.3304). Long term outlook stays bearish for now, despite bullish convergence condition in monthly MACD.