GBP/USD Weekly Outlook

GBP/USD dropped to 1.3608 last week but defended 1.3601 support and recovered. Yet, it failed to sustain above 4 hour 55 EMA and retreated. Initial bias is turned neutral this week first. On the upside, above 1.3749 will target a test on 1.3912 resistance. Firm break there will argue that consolidation pattern from 1.4248 has completed and stronger rally to retest this high. On the downside, however, break of 1.3570 support will target 1.3482 key support level. Sustained break there will carry larger bearish implication and target 1.3163 fibonacci level.

In the bigger picture, as long as 1.3482 resistance turned support holds, we’d still treat price actions from 1.4248 as a corrective move. That is, up trend from 1.1409 (2020 low) is in favor to resume. Decisive break of 1.4376 key resistance (2018 high) would indeed carry long term bullish implications. However, sustained break of 1.3482 will at least bring deeper fall to 38.2% retracement of 1.1409 to 1.4248 at 1.3164, or even further to 61.8% retracement at 1.2493.

In the longer term picture, a long term bottom should be in place at 1.1409, on bullish convergence condition in monthly MACD. Rise from there would target 38.2% retracement of 2.1161 to 1.1409 at 1.5134. Reaction from there would reveal whether rise from 1.1409 is just a correction, or developing into a long term up trend.