GBP/USD Weekly Outlook

GBP/USD’s rise from 1.0351 last week and the break of 1.1759 support turned resistance carries larger bullish implications. Initial bias remains on the upside this week. Firm break of 61.8% projection of 1.0351 to 1.1494 from 1.1145 at 1.1851 will pave the way to 100% projection at 1.2288. On the downside, below 1.1597 minor support will turn intraday bias neutral and bring consolidation first.

In the bigger picture, current development suggests that rise from 1.0351 is a medium term bottom. Rise from there is at least correcting whole down trend from 1.4248 (2021 high). Further rise is expected as long as 1.1145 support holds. Sustained break of 38.2% retracement of 1.4248 to 1.0351 at 1.1840 will pave the way to 61.8% retracement at 1.2759 and possibly above.

In the longer term picture, as long as 1.4248 resistance holds (2021 high), long term outlook will remain neutral at best. Down trend from 2.1161 (2007) could still resume for another low through 1.0351 at a later stage.