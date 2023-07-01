GBP/USD Weekly Outlook

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

GBP/USD’s pull back from 1.2847 could have completed after dipping to 1.2589 last week. Initial bias remains mildly on the upside this week for retesting 1.2847. Firm break there will resume larger up trend from 1.0351, to 61.8% projection of 1.0351 to 1.2445 from 1.1801 at 1.3095. On the downside, though, break of 1.2589 will extend the fall to 55 D EMA (now at 1.2535).

In the bigger picture, the strong support from 55 W EMA (now at 1.2341) is a medium term bullish sign. Outlook will stay bullish as long as 1.2306 support holds. Rise from 1.0351 medium term bottom (2022 low) is expected to extend further to retest 1.4248 key resistance (2021 high).

In the long term picture, immediate focus is on 55 M EMA (now at 1.2919). Sustained trading above there add to the case of long term bullish reversal. Nevertheless, break of 1.4248 resistance (2021 high), and 38.2% retracement of 2.1161 (2007 high) to 1.0351 at 1.4480 is needed to confirm. Otherwise, long term outlook is just neutral at best.