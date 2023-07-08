GBP/USD Weekly Outlook

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

GBP/USD’s rebound from 1.2589 accelerated higher last week and breached 1.2847. Initial bias is now on the upside this week. Sustained trading above 1.2847 will confirm resumption of larger up trend from 1.0351. Next target is 61.8% projection of 1.0351 to 1.2445 from 1.1801 at 1.3095. On the downside, below 1.2738 minor support will delay the bullish case and turn intraday bias neutral first.

In the bigger picture, the strong support from 55 W EMA (now at 1.2341) is a medium term bullish sign. Outlook will stay bullish as long as 1.2306 support holds. Rise from 1.0351 medium term bottom (2022 low) is expected to extend further to retest 1.4248 key resistance (2021 high).

In the long term picture, immediate focus is on 55 M EMA (now at 1.2908). Sustained trading above there add to the case of long term bullish reversal. Nevertheless, break of 1.4248 resistance (2021 high), and 38.2% retracement of 2.1161 (2007 high) to 1.0351 at 1.4480 is needed to confirm. Otherwise, long term outlook is just neutral at best.