GBP/USD Weekly Outlook

GBP/USD’s decline from 1.3141 continued last week despite interim recovery. Further decline is in favor this week. Break of 1.2761 will target 55 D EMA (now at 1.2720) and below. Nevertheless, on the upside, break of 1.2994 resistance will argue that the pull back has completed, and bring retest of 1.3141 high.

In the bigger picture, as long as 1.2678 resistance turned support holds, rise from 1.0351 (2022 low) is expected to continue. Next target is 100% projection of 1.0351 to 1.2445 from 1.1801 at 1.3895. However, sustained break of 1.2678 will argue that it’s at least correcting this rally, with risk of bearish reversal.

In the long term picture, sustained trading above 55 M EMA (now at 1.2909) will add to the case of long term bullish reversal. Decisive break of 1.4248 cluster resistance (38.2% retracement of 2.1161 (2007 high) to 1.0351 at 1.4480) will confirm completion of whole down trend from 2.1161. Nevertheless, rejection by 1.4248/4480 will keep long term outlook neutral at best.