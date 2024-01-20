GBP/USD Weekly Outlook

GBP/USD’s corrective pattern from 1.2826 continued last week. Initial bias stays neutral this week first. Deeper pull back could be seen, and break of 1.2595 will target 1.2499 support. On the upside, however, firm break of 1.2826 will resume larger rise from 1.2036 towards 1.3141 high.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 1.3141 medium term top are seen as a corrective pattern to up trend from 1.0351 (2022 low). Rise from 1.2036 is seen as the second leg that’s in progress. Upside should be limited by 1.3141 to bring the third leg of the pattern. Meanwhile, break of 1.2499 support will argue that the third leg has already started for 38.2% retracement of 1.0351 (2022 low) to 1.3141 at 1.2075 again.

In the long term picture, a long term bottom should be in place at 1.0351 on bullish convergence condition in M MACD. But momentum of the rebound from 1.3051 argues GBP/USD is merely in consolidation, rather than trend reversal. Range trading is likely between 1.0351/4248 for some more time.