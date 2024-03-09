GBP/USD Weekly Outlook

GBP/USD broke through 1.2826 resistance to resume the whole rally from 1.2063. Initial bias stays on the upside this week for 61.8% projection of 1.2036 to 1.2826 from 1.2517 at 1.3005. On the downside, below 1.2800 minor support will turn intraday bias neutral first. But further rise will remain in favor as long as 55 4H EMA (now at 1.2718) holds.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 1.3141 medium term top are seen as a corrective pattern to up trend from 1.0351 (2022 low). Rise from 1.2036 is seen as the second leg, which is still in progress. But upside should be limited by 1.3141 to bring the third leg of the pattern. Meanwhile, break of 1.2517 support will argue that the third leg has already started for 38.2% retracement of 1.0351 (2022 low) to 1.3141 at 1.2075 again.

In the long term picture, a long term bottom should be in place at 1.0351 on bullish convergence condition in M MACD. But momentum of the rebound from 1.3051 argues GBP/USD is merely in consolidation, rather than trend reversal. Range trading is likely between 1.0351/4248 for some more time.