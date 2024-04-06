GBP/USD Weekly Outlook

GBP/USD rebounded strongly to 1.2682 last week but retreated since then. Yet, there was no follow through selling. Initial bias is turned neutral this week first. On the downside, decisive break of 1.2517/38 support zone will suggest that rise from 1.2036 has completed at 1.2892 already, and turn near term outlook bearish. On the upside, however, firm break of 1.2682 will suggest that fall from 1.2892 has completed at 1.2538. Intraday bias will be turned back to the upside for 1.2802 resistance next.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 1.3141 medium term top are seen as a corrective pattern to up trend from 1.0351 (2022 low). Rise from 1.2036 is seen as the second leg, which might still be in progress. But upside should be limited by 1.3141 to bring the third leg of the pattern. Meanwhile, break of 1.2517 support will argue that the third leg has already started for 38.2% retracement of 1.0351 (2022 low) to 1.3141 at 1.2075 again.

In the long term picture, a long term bottom should be in place at 1.0351 on bullish convergence condition in M MACD. But momentum of the rebound from 1.3051 argues GBP/USD is merely in consolidation, rather than trend reversal. Range trading is likely between 1.0351/4248 for some more time.