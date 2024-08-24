GBP/USD Weekly Outlook

GBP/USD’s rally accelerated higher last week and the break of 1.3141 resistance confirms larger up trend resumption. Initial bias remains on the upside this week for 100% projection of 1.2298 to 1.3043 from 1.2664 at 1.3409. On the downside, below 1.3075 minor support will turn intraday bias neutral and bring consolidations, before staging another rally.

In the bigger picture, up trend from 1.0351 (2022 low) is resuming. Next target is 38.2% projection of 1.0351 to 1.3141 from 1.2298 at 1.3364. For now, outlook will stay bullish as long as 1.2664 support holds, even in case of deep pullback.

In the long term picture, as long as 1.2298 support holds, rise from 1.0351 long term bottom is expected to continue. The strong break of 55 EMA (now at 1.2814) is a sign of bullish trend reversal. Yet, break of 1.4248 structural resistance is needed confirm. Otherwise, price actions from 1.0351 could just be part of a consolidation pattern.