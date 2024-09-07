GBP/USD Weekly Outlook

GBP/USD stayed in consolidation below 1.3265 last week and outlook is unchanged. Initial bias remains neutral this week and more sideway trading could be seen. But after all, outlook will stay bullish as long as 1.3043 resistance turned support holds. On the upside, firm break of 1.3265 will resume larger up trend to 100% projection of 1.2298 to 1.3043 from 1.2664 at 1.3409. However, firm break of 1.3043 will turn bias back to the downside for deeper pullback.

In the bigger picture, up trend from 1.0351 (2022 low) is in progress. Next target is 38.2% projection of 1.0351 to 1.3141 from 1.2298 at 1.3364. For now, outlook will stay bullish as long as 1.2664 support holds, even in case of deep pullback.

In the long term picture, as long as 1.2298 support holds, rise from 1.0351 long term bottom is expected to continue. The strong break of 55 M EMA (now at 1.2811) is a sign of bullish trend reversal. Yet, break of 1.4248 structural resistance is needed confirm. Otherwise, price actions from 1.0351 could just be part of a consolidation pattern.