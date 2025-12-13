GBP/USD Weekly Outlook

GBP/USD’s rally from 1.3008 extended to 1.3438 last week but retreated from there. Initial bias remains neutral this week first. Further rally is expected as long as 1.3286 support holds. As noted before, fall from 1.3787 should have completed as a three-wave correction to 1.3008. Above 1.3428 and firm break of 1.3470 resistance will pave the way back to retest 1.3787 high. However, sustained break of 1.3286 support will mix up the near term outlook.

In the bigger picture, current development suggests that fall from 1.3787 is merely a corrective move, and larger rise from 1.0351 (2022 low) is still in progress. Firm break of 1.3787 will target 1.4248 (2021 high) key structural resistance. This will remain the favored case as long as target 38.2% retracement of 1.0351 to 1.3787 at 1.2474 holds, in case of another fall.

In the long term picture, as long as 1.4248/4480 resistance zone holds (38.2% retracement of 2.1161 to 1.0351 at 1.4480), the long term outlook will remain bearish. That is, price actions from 1.3051 are seen as a corrective pattern to down trend from 2.1161 (2007 high) only. Nevertheless, decisive break of 1.4248/4480 will be a strong sign of long term bullish reversal.