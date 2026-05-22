Intraday bias in GBP/USD remains neutral at this point. On the downside, below 1.3300 will target a retest on 1.3158 support first. Howeve3r, firm break of 1.3462 will bring stronger rebound back to 1.3657 resistance instead.

In the bigger picture, current development suggests that price actions from 1.3867 are merely a corrective pattern within the broader up trend from 1.0351 (2022 low). With 1.3008 support intact, medium term bullishness is maintained and break of 1.3867 is in favor for a later stage, towards 1.4248 key resistance (2021 high). However, firm break of 1.3008 will at least bring deeper fall to 38.2% retracement of 1.0351 to 1.3867 at 1.2524, with increased risk of bearish reversal.