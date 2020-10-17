USD/CAD rebounded to 1.3259 last week but lost momentum since then. Initial bias is turned neutral this week first. But after all, current development argues that corrective pattern from 1.2994 is extending with another rise. On the upside, above 1.3259 will target 1.3418 resistance first. break will target 38.2% retracement of 1.4667 to 1.2994 at 1.3633. On the downside, though, break of 1.3099 will bring retest of 1.2994 low instead.

In the bigger picture, fall from 1.4667 is seen as the third leg of the corrective pattern from 1.4689 (2016 high). Sustained break of 61.8% retracement of 1.2061 to 1.4667 at 1.3056 will target a test on 1.2061 (2017 low). But we’d expect loss of downside momentum as it approaches this key support. On the upside, firm break of 1.3715 resistance will argue that this falling leg has completed and turn focus back to 1.4667/89 resistance zone.

In the longer term picture, the bullish case of resuming the up trend from 0.9506 (2007 low) is delayed. Consolidation from 1.4689 is extending for another medium term fall. As long as 1.2061 support holds, such up trend should still resume through 1.4689 at a later stage.