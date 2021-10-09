USD/CAD Weekly Outlook

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

USD/CAD dropped sharply to as low as 1.2450 last week and there is no sign of bottoming yet. Initial bias stays on the downside this week for 1.2421 key structural support. Sustained break there will argue that whole choppy rise from 1.2005 has completed. Deeper fall could then be seen back to retest 1.2005 low. On the upside, though, break of 1.2592 support turned resistance will turn bias back to the upside for 1.2773 resistance first.

In the bigger picture, the failure to sustain above 55 week EMA (now at 1.2684) revives some medium term bearishness in USD/CAD. Still as long as 1.2005 support holds, we’d expect another rise ahead, to 38.2% retracement of 1.4667 to 1.2005 at 1.3022. Sustained break there will indicate larger bullish reversal. However, firm break of 1.2005 will resume the down trend from 1.4667 (2020 high) .

In the longer term picture, we’re viewing price actions from 1.4689 as a consolidation pattern. Thus, up trend from 0.9506 (2007 low) is still expected to resume at a later stage. This will remain the favored case as long as 1.2061 support holds, which is close to 50% retracement of 0.9406 to 1.4689 at 1.2048. However, rejection by 55 month EMA, follow by firm break of 1.2061 support, will argue that USD/CAD has already started a long term down trend.