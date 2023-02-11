USD/CAD Weekly Outlook

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

USD/CAD struggled to sustain above 55 day EMA (now at 1.3441) last week and retreated. Initial bias stays neutral this week first. The choppy decline from 1.3704 might still extend lower, but strong support is expected to 1.3224 key support to bring rebound. On the upside, above 1.3519 resistance will confirm short term bottoming, and turn intraday bias back to the upside for retesting 1.3704 resistance. However, decisive break of 1.3224 would carry larger bearish implication.

In the bigger picture, as long as 1.3222 cluster support (38.2% retracement of 1.2005 to 1.3976 at 1.3223) holds, larger up trend from 1.2005 (2021 low) is still expected to resume through 1.3976 high at a later stage. However, firm break of 1.3222/3 will indicate that the trend might have reversed. Deeper fall would be seen to next cluster support at 1.2726 (61.8% retracement at 1.2758).

In the longer term picture, price actions from 1.4689 (2016 high) are seen as a consolidation pattern only, which might have completed at 1.2005. That is, up trend from 0.9506 (2007 low) is expected to resume at a later stage. This will remain the favored case as 55 month EMA (now at 1.2962) holds.