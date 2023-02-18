USD/CAD Weekly Outlook

USD/CAD’s break of 1.3474 resistance last week confirmed short term bottoming at 1.3261. More importantly, the corrective pattern from 1.3976 should have completed too. Initial bias stays on the upside this week for 1.3684 resistance. Firm break there will bring retest 1.3976 high. Nevertheless, break of 1.3421 minor support will dampen this bullish case and turn intraday bias neutral again.

In the bigger picture, as long as 1.3222 cluster support (38.2% retracement of 1.2005 to 1.3976 at 1.3223) holds, larger up trend from 1.2005 (2021 low) is still expected to resume through 1.3976 high at a later stage. However, firm break of 1.3222/3 will indicate that the trend might have reversed. Deeper fall would be seen to next cluster support at 1.2726 (61.8% retracement at 1.2758).

In the longer term picture, price actions from 1.4689 (2016 high) are seen as a consolidation pattern only, which might have completed at 1.2005. That is, up trend from 0.9506 (2007 low) is expected to resume at a later stage. This will remain the favored case as 55 month EMA (now at 1.2967) holds.