USD/CAD Weekly Outlook

USD/CAD edged lower to 1.3479 last week but recovered since then. Yet, upside is capped below 1.3625 resistance. Initial bias stays neutral this week first. On the downside, below 1.3479 will resume the corrective fall from 1.3897. But downside should be contained by 1.3378 support, which is close to 61.8% retracement of 1.3091 to 1.3897 at 1.3399, to bring rebound. On the upside, break of 1.3625 resistance will indicate short term bottoming, and turn bias back to the upside for stronger rise.

In the bigger picture, rise from 1.3091 is seen as the fifth leg of the whole rise from 1.2005 (2021 low). Further rally is expected as long as 1.3378 support holds, to 61.8% projection of 1.2401 to 1.3976 from 1.3091 at 1.4064. However, decisive break of 1.3378 will dampen this view and bring deeper fall back to 1.3091 instead.

In the longer term picture, price actions from 1.4689 (2016 high) are seen as a consolidation pattern only, which might have completed at 1.2005. That is, up trend from 0.9506 (2007 low) is expected to resume at a later stage. This will remain the favored case as 55 M EMA (now at 1.3126) holds.