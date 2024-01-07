USD/CAD Weekly Outlook

USD/CAD’s strong rebound suggests short term bottoming at 1.3176, on bullish convergence condition in 4H MACD. Despite some loss of upside momentum, further rally is in favor this week as long as 1.3286 minor support holds, to 38.2% retracement of 1.3897 to 1.3176 at 1.3451. Firm break there will pave the way to 61.8% retracement at 1.3622. On the downside, however, break of 1.3286 will turn bias back to the downside for 1.3176 low instead.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 1.3976 (2022 high) are viewed as a corrective pattern only. While fall from 1.3897 could still extend through 1.3091, strong support should emerge above 1.2947 resistance turned support to bring rebound. Overall, larger up trend from 1.2005 (2021 low) is still expected to resume at a later stage

In the longer term picture, price actions from 1.4689 (2016 high) are seen as a consolidation pattern, which might have completed at 1.2005. That is, up trend from 0.9506 (2007 low) is expected to resume at a later stage. This will remain the favored case as long as 1.2947 resistance turned support holds.