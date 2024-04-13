USD/CAD Weekly Outlook

USD/CAD’s rally from 1.3176 resumed last week and accelerated to close at 1.3770. Initial bias stays on the upside this week. Next target is 100% projection of 1.3176 to 1.3540 from 1.3477 at 1.3841. On the downside, below 1.3724 minor support will turn intraday bias neutral and bring consolidations first, before staging another rise.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 1.3976 (2022 high) are viewed as a corrective pattern only. In case of another fall, strong support should emerge above 1.2947 resistance turned support to bring rebound. Firm break of 1.3976 will confirm up resumption of whole up trend from 1.2005 (2021 low). Next target is 61.8% projection of 1.2401 to 1.3976 from 1.3176 at 1.4149.

In the longer term picture, price actions from 1.4689 (2016 high) are seen as a consolidation pattern, which might have completed at 1.2005. That is, up trend from 0.9506 (2007 low) is expected to resume at a later stage. This will remain the favored case as long as 1.2947 resistance turned support holds.