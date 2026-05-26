Intraday bias in USD/CAD stays mildly on the upside fro the moment. Rise from 1.3549 is in progress and it’s seen as the third leg of the pattern from 1.3480. Further rally should be seen to 1.3965 resistance. On the downside, below 1.3729 support will turn intraday bias neutral again.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 1.4791 are seen as a corrective pattern to the whole up trend from 1.2005 (2021 low). Deeper fall could be seen, as the pattern extends, to 61.8% retracement of 1.2005 to 1.4791 at 1.3069. However, decisive break of 38.2% retracement of 1.4791 to 1.3480 at 1.3981 will argue that the correction has completed with three waves down to 1.3480 already.