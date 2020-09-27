USD/CHF’s rebound form 0.8998 resumed last week and reached as high as 0.9296. Initial bias remains on the upside this week for resistance zone of 0.9376 and 38.2% retracement of 0.9901 to 0.8998 at 0.9343. Sustained break there will carry larger bullish implications and target 61.8% retracement at 0.9556. On the downside, break of 0.9215 minor support will turn intraday bias neutral and bring some consolidations first.

In the bigger picture, decline from 1.0237 is seen as the third leg of the pattern from 1.0342 (2016 high). There is no clear sign of completion yet. On resumption, next target will be 138.2% projection of 1.0342 to 0.9186 from 1.0237 at 0.8639. Nevertheless, strong break of 0.9376 support turned resistance will be an early sign of trend reversal and turn focus back to 0.9901 key resistance for confirmation.

In the long term picture, price actions from 0.7065 (2011 low) are currently seen as developing into along term corrective pattern, at least until a firm break of 1.0342 resistance.