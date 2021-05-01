USD/CHF Weekly Outlook

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

USD/CHF edged lower to 0.9079 last week but formed a temporary low there and recovered. Initial bias is neutral this week first. Further decline is expected as long as 0.9180 minor resistance intact. Break of 0.9079 will target 61.8% retracement of 0.8756 to 0.9471 at 0.9029. Sustained break there will pave the way to retest 0.8756 low. On the upside, however, break of 0.9180 will turn bias back to the upside for stronger rebound.

In the bigger picture, rejection by 61.8% retracement of 0.9901 to 0.8756 at 0.9464 argues that rebound from 0.8756 was probably just a corrective move. That is, larger down trend from 1.0237 might be still in progress. We’ll monitor the downside momentum of the decline from 0.9471, to assess the chance of breakthrough 0.8756 low at a later stage.

In the long term picture, price actions from 0.7065 (2011 low) are currently seen as developing into a long term corrective pattern, at least until a firm break of 1.0342 resistance.