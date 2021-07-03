USD/CHF Weekly Outlook

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

USD/CHF rose further to 0.9273 last week but failed to sustain above 61.8% retracement of 0.9471 to 0.8925 at 0.9262, and retreated sharply. Initial bias is turned neutral this week first. Another rise could still be seen as long as 0.9141 support holds. Break of 0.9237 would pave the way to 0.9471 key resistance next. On the downside, however, break of 0.9141 support will argue that the rebound from 0.8925 has completed, and turn bias back to the downside for this low.

In the bigger picture, medium term outlook is currently neutral with focus on 0.9471 resistance. Sustained break there will indicate completion of whole decline from 1.0342 (2016 high). Medium term outlook will be turned bullish for a test on 1.0342 high. But, rejection by 0.9471 again will revive bearishness for another fall through 0.8756 low.

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

In the long term picture, price actions from 0.7065 (2011 low) are currently seen as developing into a long term corrective pattern, at least until a firm break of 1.0342 resistance.