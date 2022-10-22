USD/CHF Weekly Outlook

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

USD/CHF rose further to 1.0146 last week but retreated since then. Initial bias is neutral this week for some consolidations first. Downside should be contained above 0.9779 support. Break of 1.0146 will resume larger up trend to 1.0283 projection level.

In the bigger picture, current development suggests that up trend from 0.8756 (2021 low) is still in progress. Sustained break of 1.0063 will target 100% projection of 0.9149 to 1.0063 from 0.9369 at 1.0283, and then 1.0342 (2016 high). For now, this will remain the favored case as long as 0.9779 support holds, even in case of deep pull back.

In the long term picture, outlook is mixed with deeper than expected fall from 1.0063, but some support was seen from 55 week EMA (now at 0.9528). Overall, though, USD/CHF is seen as in sideway pattern from 1.0342 (2016 high). Range trading should continue until further development.