USD/CHF Weekly Outlook

USD/CHF’s fall from 0.9146 extended lower last week after interim recovery. Overall outlook is unchanged that rebound from 0.8818 has completed at 0.9146. Initial bias remains on the downside this week for 0.8818 and possibly below. But strong support is still expected from 0.8756 to bring reversal. On the upside, above 0.8983 minor resistance will turn intraday bias neutral first.

In the bigger picture, fall from 1.1046 (2022 high) is seen as a leg in the long term range pattern from 1.0342 (2016 high), which might have completed at 0.8818 already, just ahead of 0.8756 long term support. Sustained trading above 0.9058 support turned resistance should confirm medium term bottoming.

In the long term picture, long term sideway pattern from 1.0342 (2016 high) is expected to continue between 0.8756/1.0342. However, sustained break of 0.8756 will open up deeper fall back towards 0.7065 (2011 low).