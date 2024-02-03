USD/CHF Weekly Outlook

USD/CHF dipped further to 0.8550 last week but recovered since then. Initial bias remains neutral this week first On the upside, above 0.8727 will resume the rebound from 0.8332, and target 61.8% retracement of 0.9243 to 0.8332 at 0.8995. On the downside, below 0.8550 will resume the fall from 0.8727 for 0.8487 support.

In the bigger picture, there is prospect of medium term bottoming at 0.8332 considering possible bullish convergence condition in W MACD, and the support from 0.8317 long term fibonacci support. Sustained trading above 55 D EMA (now at 0.8672) will affirm this case, and bring stronger rise back towards 0.9243 resistance, even as a corrective move.

In the long term picture, price action from 0.7065 (2011 high) are seen as a corrective pattern to the multi-decade down trend from 1.8305 (2000 high) . Strong rebound from 61.8% retracement of 0.7065 to 1.0342 (2016 high) will start the third leg as a medium term rally. But there will be no sign of long term reversal until firm break of 38.2% retracement of 1.8305 to 0.7065 at 1.1359.