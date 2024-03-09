USD/CHF Weekly Outlook

USD/CHF fell to 0.8728 last week but recovered to close above 0.8741 support. Initial bias remains neutral this week first. On the downside, sustained break of 0.8741 will argue that the whole rebound from 0.8332 might have completed, and bring deeper fall to 0.8550 support. Nevertheless, strong bounce from current level will retain near term bullishness. Further break of 0.8891 will resume the rise from 0.8332.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 0.8332 medium term bottom as seen as developing into a corrective pattern to the down trend from 1.0146 (2022 high). Further rise would be seen as long as 0.8555 support holds. But upside should be limited by 0.9243 resistance, at least on first attempt.

In the long term picture, price action from 0.7065 (2011 high) are seen as a corrective pattern to the multi-decade down trend from 1.8305 (2000 high). Strong rebound from 61.8% retracement of 0.7065 to 1.0342 (2016 high) will start the third leg as a medium term rally. But there will be no sign of long term reversal until firm break of 38.2% retracement of 1.8305 to 0.7065 at 1.1359.