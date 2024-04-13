USD/CHF Weekly Outlook

USD/CHF’s up trend from 0.8332 resumed last week but turn sideway again after hitting 0.9146. Initial bias remains neutral this week first. Further rally is expected as long as 0.8996 support holds. Above 0.9146 will target 161.8% projection of 0.8550 to 0.8884 from 0.8728 at 0.9268.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 0.8332 medium term bottom as tentatively seen as developing into a corrective pattern to the down trend from 1.0146 (2022 high). Further rise would be seen as long as 0.8728 support holds. But upside should be limited by 0.9243 resistance, at least on first attempt. However, decisive break of 0.9243 will argue that the trend has already reversed and turn medium term outlook bullish.

In the long term picture, price action from 0.7065 (2011 high) are seen as a corrective pattern to the multi-decade down trend from 1.8305 (2000 high). Strong rebound from 61.8% retracement of 0.7065 to 1.0342 (2016 high) will start the third leg as a medium term rally. But there will be no sign of long term reversal until firm break of 38.2% retracement of 1.8305 to 0.7065 at 1.1359.