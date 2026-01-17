USD/CHF Weekly Outlook

USD/CHF’s rise from 0.7860 continued last week even though momentum hasn’t been too convincing. Initial bias stays on the upside this week for 0.8123 resistance. On the downside, below 0.7983 minor support will turn bias neutral first. Overall, corrective pattern from 0.7828 is extending.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 0.7828 are seen as a correction. Larger down trend from 1.0342 (2017 high) is still in progress. Break of 0.7828 will target 100% projection of 1.0146 (2022 high) to 0.8332 from 0.9200 at 0.7382. In any case, outlook will stay bearish as long as 0.8332 support turned resistance holds (2023 low).

In the long term picture, price action from 0.7065 (2011 low) are seen as a corrective pattern to the multi-decade down trend from 1.8305 (2000 high). It’s uncertain if the fall from 1.0342 is the second leg of the pattern, or resumption of the downtrend. But in either case, outlook will stay bearish as long as 0.8756 support turned resistance holds (2021 low). Retest of 0.7065 should be seen next.