USD/JPY Weekly Outlook

USD/JPY’s up trend extended to as high as 129.39 last week, but turned sideway since then. Initial bias remains neutral this week for consolidation. Downside of retreat should be contained above 125.09 resistance turned support to bring another rally. On the upside, above 129.39 will target 130.04 long term projection level next.

In the bigger picture, the break of 125.85 resistance (2015 high) suggests that whole up trend from 75.56 (2011 low) is resuming. Further rise should be seen to 61.8% projection of 75.56 (2011 low) to 125.85 (2015 high) from 98.97 at 130.04. Sustained break there wave the way to 147.68 (1998 high). For now, this will remain the favored case as long as 121.27 support holds.

In the long term picture, the up trend from 75.56 (2011 low) long term bottom to 125.85 (2015 high) has just resumed. First target is 61.8% projection of 75.56 to 125.85 from 98.97 at 130.04. Next is 100% projection at 149.26, which is close to 147.68 (1998 high).