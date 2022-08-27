USD/JPY Weekly Outlook

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

USD/JPY rose to 137.70 last week but turned sideway since then. Initial bias is neutral this week first. Overall, price actions from 139.37 are seen as a corrective pattern, with rise from 130.38 as the second leg. Above 137.70 will extend the rebound but upside should be limited by 139.37. On the downside, firm break of 135.57 will suggest that the third leg of the pattern has started, and turn intraday bias back to the downside for 131.72 support first.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 139.37 medium term top are seen as a corrective pattern to up trend from 101.18 (2020 low). While deeper decline cannot be ruled out, outlook will stays bullish as long as 55 week EMA (now at 123.72) holds. Long term up trend is expected to resume through 139.37 at a later stage, after the correction finishes.

In the long term picture, rise from 101.18 is seen as part of the up trend from 75.56 (2011 low). Further rally is expected to 100% projection of 75.56 (2011 low) to 125.85 (2015 high) from 98.97 at 149.26, which is close to 147.68 (1998 high). This will remain the favored case as long as 55 week EMA (now at 123.72) holds.