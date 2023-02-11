USD/JPY Weekly Outlook

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Looking through the volatility in USD/JPY last week, a short term bottom should be in place at 127.20. Break of 131.88 minor resistance will target 132.89 first. Break there will resume the rebound to 38.2% retracement of 151.93 to 127.20 at 136.64, even as a correction to the decline from 151.39. On the downside, through, below 129.79 will target 127.20 low again.

In the bigger picture, prior of 55 week EMA (now at 131.39) raises the chance of medium term bearish reversal, but that’s not confirmed yet. Strong rebound from current level, followed by sustained break of 38.2% retracement of 151.93 to 127.20 at 136.64 will argue that price actions from 151.93 is merely a corrective pattern. However, rejection by 136.64 will solidify medium term bearishness for 61.8% retracement of 102.58 to 151.93 at 121.43 and 38.2% retracement of 75.56 to 151.93 at 122.75.

In the long term picture, 151.93 looks increasingly likely a major top. But it’s too early to call for long term bearish reversal at this point. Rebound from around 38.2% retracement of 75.56 to 151.93 at 122.75 will keep the case open for price action from 151.93 to be just a corrective pattern.