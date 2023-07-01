Sat, Jul 01, 2023 @ 19:34 GMT
USD/JPY Weekly Outlook

USD/JPY’s rally from 127.20 continued last week but retreated after hitting 145.06. Upside momentum was also diminishing as seen in 4 H MACD. Initial bias remains neutral this week for consolidations first. Break of 55 4H EMA (now at 143.28) could trigger deeper correction. But further rally will remain in favor as long as 140.90 resistance turned support holds. On the upside, break of 145.06 will resume larger rise to 161.8% projection of 127.20 to 137.90 from 129.62 at 146.93.

In the bigger picture, rise from 127.20 is currently seen as the second leg of the corrective pattern from 151.93 high. Further rally is expected as long as 138.75 support holds, to retest 151.93. But strong resistance could be seen there to limit upside. Break of 138.75 will indicate the the third leg has started back towards 127.20.

In the long term picture, price action from 151.93 is seen as developing into a corrective pattern to up trend from 75.56 (2011 low). While deeper decline cannot be ruled out, downside should be contained by 38.2% retracement of 75.56 to 151.93 at 122.75.

