USD/JPY Weekly Outlook

USD/JPY’s rally extended higher last week and breach of 145.06 argues that whole rise from 127.20 is resuming. Initial bias stays on the upside this week. Sustained trading above 145.06 will confirm this case, and target 61.8% projection of 129.62 to 145.06 from 137.22 at 146.76. On the downside, however, below 143.27 minor support will delay the bullish case and turn intraday bias neutral again.

In the bigger picture, overall price actions from 151.93 (2022 high) are views as a corrective pattern. Rise from 127.20 is seen as the second leg of the pattern and could still be in progress. But even in case of extended rise, strong resistance should be seen from 151.93 to limit upside. Meanwhile, break of 137.22 support should confirm the start of the third leg to 127.20 (2023 low) and below.

In the long term picture, price action from 151.93 is seen as developing into a corrective pattern to up trend from 75.56 (2011 low). While deeper decline cannot be ruled out, downside should be contained by 38.2% retracement of 75.56 to 151.93 at 122.75.