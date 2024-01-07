USD/JPY Weekly Outlook

USD/JPY’s strong rebound last week confirms short term bottoming at 140.25, on bullish convergence condition in 4H MACD. Nevertheless, price actions from there are likely just correcting the fall from 151.89. While further rally cannot be ruled out, upside should be limited by 61.8% retracement of 151.89 to 140.25 at 147.44. On the downside, below 143.17 minor support will turn bias back to the downside for retesting 140.25 low.

In the bigger picture, for now, fall from 151.89 is still seen as the third leg of the corrective pattern from 151.89. Another decline through 140.25 will target 61.8% retracement of 127.20 to 151.89 at 136.63. Sustained break there will pave the way to 127.20 support (2022 low). However, firm break of 147.44 fibonacci resistance will dampen this view and bring retest of 151.89 instead.

In the long term picture, as long as 125.85 resistance turned support holds (2015 high), up trend from 75.56 (2011 low) is still in favor to continue through 151.93 (2022 high) at a later stage.