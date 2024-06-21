USDJPY Wave Analysis

USDJPY broke strong resistance level 157.65

Likely to rise to resistance level 160.00

USDJPY currency pair recently broke above the strong resistance level 157.65 (which has been steadily reversing the price from the end of April, as you can see below).

The breakout of the resistance level 157.65 continues the clear uptrend that can be seen on the daily and the weekly USDJPY charts.

USDJPY currency pair can be expected to rise further to the next resistance level 160.00, which stopped the previous impulse wave (1) at the end of April.