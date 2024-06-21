Fri, Jun 21, 2024 @ 02:57 GMT
USDJPY Wave Analysis

FxPro
By FxPro
  • USDJPY broke strong resistance level 157.65
  • Likely to rise to resistance level 160.00

USDJPY currency pair recently broke above the strong resistance level 157.65 (which has been steadily reversing the price from the end of April, as you can see below).

The breakout of the resistance level 157.65 continues the clear uptrend that can be seen on the daily and the weekly USDJPY charts.

USDJPY currency pair can be expected to rise further to the next resistance level 160.00, which stopped the previous impulse wave (1) at the end of April.

FxPro
FxProhttp://www.fxpro.co.uk/?ib=606792
FxPro is an award-winning online broker offering Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on forex, futures, spot indices, shares, spot metals and spot energies. FxPro serves clients in over 150 countries worldwide and offers multilingual customer support 24/5. Trading CFDs involves significant risk of loss.

