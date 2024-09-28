USD/JPY Weekly Outlook

USD/JPY reversed after edging higher to 146.48 last week. Initial bias now back on the downside this week for retesting 139.57. But strong support could be seen again from 139.26 fibonacci level to bring rebound. However, firm break of 139.26 will carry larger bearish implications.

In the bigger picture, fall from 161.94 medium term top is seen as correcting whole up trend from 102.58 (2021 low). Strong support could be seen from 38.2% retracement of 102.58 to 161.94 at 139.26 to contain downside, at least on first attempt. But in any case, risk will stay on the downside as long as 149.35 resistance holds. Sustained break of 139.26 would open up deeper medium term decline to 61.8% retracement at 125.25.

In the long term picture, it’s still early to conclude that up trend from 75.56 (2011 low) has completed. However, a medium term corrective phase should have commenced, with risk of deep correction towards 55 M EMA (now at 133.19).