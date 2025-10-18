USD/JPY Weekly Outlook

USD/JPY’s extended pullback last weeks indicates short term topping at 153.26. Initial bias remains mildly on the downside for 55 D EMA (now at 148.64). Firm break there will target 145.47 support. On the upside, above 151.38 minor resistance will bring stronger rebound back to retest 153.26.

In the bigger picture, current development suggests that corrective pattern from 161.94 (2024 high) has completed with three waves at 139.87. Larger up trend from 102.58 (2021 low) could be ready to resume through 161.94 high. On the downside, break of 145.47 support will dampen this bullish view and extend the corrective pattern with another falling leg.

In the long term picture, there is no sign that up trend from 75.56 (2011 low) has completed. But then, firm break of 161.94 is needed to confirm resumption. Otherwise, more medium term range trading could still be seen.