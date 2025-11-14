Silver Wave Analysis

Silver: ⬇️ Sell

Silver reversed from resistance zone

Likely to fall to support level 50.00

Silver recently reversed from the resistance zone between the strong resistance level 54.00 (stopped the previous sharp impulse wave (5) in October) and the upper daily Bollinger Band.

The downward reversal from this resistance zone stopped the previous intermediate impulse wave (3).

Given the strength of the resistance level 54.00 and the overbought daily Stochastic, Silver can be expected to fall to the next support level 50.00.