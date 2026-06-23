Katayama-Bessent Talks Trigger Mild USD/JPY Pullback, But Intervention Fears Stay Contained

As USD/JPY marched crept closer to 2024’s 38-year highs, traders knew they were entering territory where Tokyo becomes increasingly uncomfortable. That sensitivity was evident when Japan’s Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama revealed she had held talks with U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent. The pair dipped briefly on the news, but the move quickly lost momentum. The market’s verdict was clear: intervention risk is rising, but not enough to overpower the Dollar story.

On the surface, the meeting appeared routine. Katayama said the two officials discussed developments in global financial markets, including risks surrounding the Strait of Hormuz and their potential impact on the world economy. She also stressed that the meeting was not convened on an emergency basis but served as a follow-up to conversations held during the G7 summit in France.

Yet it was her carefully chosen language afterward that caught traders’ attention. While stopping short of confirming whether currency intervention was discussed, Katayama said Japan and the United States share a “firm mutual understanding that decisive action will be taken if necessary.” She added that their views remain “very closely aligned.” For seasoned FX traders, that is about as close to an intervention warning as Japanese officials are willing to deliver publicly.

The challenge for Tokyo is that intervention threats are competing with an increasingly powerful Dollar narrative. Traders are reluctant to fight a currency rally driven by expectations of further Fed tightening, especially with June non-farm payrolls due next week. That data could determine whether markets continue to build bets on another Fed hike. Until then, intervention fears may slow USD/JPY’s ascent, but they are unlikely to reverse it.

Technically, the pair remains bullish while 160.58 support holds. A break above 161.94 (2024 high) would clear the way toward 100% projection of 152.25 to 160.71 from 155.01 at 163.47 next. However, the higher USD/JPY climbs, the more uncomfortable the trade becomes. However, break of 160.58 will now be a sign of short term topping, and could bring deeper pullback to 55 D EMA (now at 159.38).