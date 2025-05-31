Trade Chaos Likely to Linger, June to Bring More Uncertainty

Markets endured another week of trade confusion, with sentiment swinging sharply on alternating headlines. As a result, investor confidence remains fragile, with markets finding little footing as the tug-of-war between hopes of progress and fear of escalation continues.

While the 90-day reciprocal tariff truce is now in effect, its second half is shaping up to be just as uncertain. There’s potential for additional trade agreements to be finalized in the coming weeks, especially among smaller economies or non-contentious regions. However, the negotiations that matter most—between the US and the EU, and the US and China—remain fraught with difficulty. These high-stakes talks carry the most weight for global markets and, therefore, also pose the greatest downside risk.

Equity markets around the world are showing clear signs of fatigue. The bullish momentum that since mid-April has faded, replaced by choppy, indecisive price action. With global indexes indexes stalling, the stage is set for a prolonged period of sideways or probably downward movement.

The old market adage “sell in May and go away” might have come slightly early for some. But given the current backdrop, the phrase may still apply—with a twist. For 2025, “sell in June is not too late” may prove to be the more accurate rule of thumb. Barring a clear and credible resolution on the major trade fronts, June could be another month of whipsaw trading, fragile sentiment, and rising caution.

Overall in the currency markets, Dollar ended as the strongest one, followed by Loonie, and then Euro. Yen was the worst performer, followed by Aussie and then Sterling. Swiss Franc and Kiwi ended in the middle. But the pairs and crosses were merely in consolidations in general.

Global Stock Markets Lose Momentum Further

Technically, for DOW, upside momentum has clearly been diminishing as D MACD is trending below signal line. While another rise cannot be ruled out yet, strong resistance should emerge below 45073.63 high to cap upside.

Rise from 36611.78 is seen as the as the second leg of the corrective pattern from 45073.63. Break of 41352.09 support will bring deeper fall back to 38.2% retracement of 36611.78 to 42842.04 at 40462.08. Decisive break there will suggest near term reversal, and target 61.8% retracement at 38991.74 and below.

Similar picture is seen in NASDAQ as it’s also losing upside momentum as seen in D MACD. While another rise cannot be ruled out, upside should be capped by 20204.58 high. Break of 18599.68 support will bring deeper fall to 38.2% retracement of 14784.03 to 19389.39 at 17630.14. Further break there will argue that the corrective pattern from 20204.58 has already started the third leg.

FTSE’s outlook is also similar, even though it’s an outperformer comparing to the US stock indexes. D MACD suggests that FTSE is also losing momentum. In case of another rise, upside should be limited by 8908.82 high. Break of 8604.80 support will bring deeper pullback to 38.2% retracement of 7544.83 to 8824.00 at 8335.36. Further break there will argue that corrective pattern from 8908.82 has started the third leg already.

Even the record breaking DAX is also losing momentum as seen in D MACD. Strong resistance is expected from 100% projection of 17024.82 to 23476.01 from 18489.91 at 24940.97 to limit upside, in case of another rally. Bring of 23274.85 will indicate that a correction has started to 55 D EMA (now at 22848.19) and below.

Dollar Index to Engage in More Consolidations before Downside Breakout

Dollar Index gyrated in range above 97.92 short term bottom last week. Outlook is unchanged that it’s now in consolidation to the decline from 110.17. The pattern might be set to extend further due to market uncertainty. But in case of another rise, strong resistance should be seen from 38.2% retracement of 110.17 to 97.92 at 102.60 to limit upside. Firm break of 97.92 will confirm down trend resumption.

Also, fall from 110.17 is seen as the third leg of the pattern from 114.77 (2022 high). On resumption, next target is 100% projection of 114.77 to 99.57 from 110.17 at 94.97.

EUR/USD Weekly Outlook

EUR/USD’s price actions from 1.1572 are seen as a corrective pattern to rally from 1.0176, which might still be extending. On the upside, above 1.1417 will bring retest of 1.1572 first. On the downside, below 1.1209 will target 1.1064 again. But overall, rise from 1.0176 is expected to resume after the correction completes at a later stage.

In the bigger picture, rise from 0.9534 long term bottom could be correcting the multi-decade downtrend or the start of a long term up trend. In either case, further rise should be seen to 100% projection of 0.9534 to 1.1274 from 1.0176 at 1.1916. This will now remain the favored case as long as 55 W EMA (now at 1.0856) holds.

In the long term picture, the case of long term bullish reversal is building up. Sustained break of falling channel resistance (now at around 1.1290) will argue that the down trend from 1.6039 (2008 high) has completed at 0.9534. A medium term up trend should then follow even as a corrective move. Next target is 38.2% retracement of 1.6039 to 0.9534 at 1.2019.