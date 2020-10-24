According to the CFTC Commitments of Traders report for the week ended October 20, NET LENGTH for crude oil futures jumped +17 551 contracts to 490 348 for the week. Speculative long position rose +14 764 contracts, while shorts dropped -2 787 contracts. For refined oil products, NET LENGTH for gasoline decreased -258 contracts to 53 764, while NET LENGTH for heating oil futures added +423 contracts to 5 009. NET LENGTH in Natural Gas futures gained +1 771 contracts to 70 949 for the week.

Gold futures’ NET LENGTH soared +8 933 contracts to 249 604 while silver futures’ NET LENGTH gained +3 938 contracts to 44 726. For PGMs, NET LENGTH of Nymex platinum futures dipped -1 086 contracts to 7 825 while that for palladium added +22 contracts to 3 413.